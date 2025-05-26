Fusen Pharmaceutical Announces Change in Shareholding Structure

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1652) ) has provided an announcement.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure following the passing of Mr. Cao, the former chairman and investment manager of Fusen Trust. The Vesting Arrangement has transferred control of the voting rights of Fusen Trust Shares to Mr. Cao Zhiming, increasing his voting rights to 45.29% of the total issued shares. This change has triggered a potential requirement for a mandatory general offer under the Takeovers Code, but Mr. Cao Zhiming has obtained a waiver from this obligation.

Average Trading Volume: 352,155

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$286.7M

