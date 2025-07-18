FURYU Corporation Reports Positive June 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FURYU CORP. ( (JP:6238) ) just unveiled an update.

FURYU Corporation reported preliminary monthly results for June 2025, showing a net sales increase of 101.8% compared to the previous year. The GIRLS Trend Business saw a significant boost with 122.1% growth, attributed to the earlier sale of photo sticker machines, while the SEKAIKAN Business remained stable. Key performance indicators showed a slight decline in total plays and PICTLINK subscriptions, but the company remains focused on improving business performance.

More about FURYU CORP.

FURYU Corporation operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on businesses such as SEKAIKAN, GIRLS Trend, and FURYU New Business. They are known for their photo sticker machines and PICTLINK subscription services, catering to a market interested in interactive and digital entertainment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 98,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen27.28B

