Fury Gold Mines Extends Mineralization at Committee Bay in 2025 Drilling Program

Fury Gold Mines ( (TSE:FURY) ) has provided an update.

On November 10, 2025, Fury Gold Mines announced the results of its 2025 exploration drilling program at the Committee Bay project in Nunavut, Canada. The program successfully extended mineralization at the Three Bluffs Shear Zone and expanded the Raven Target. The drilling at Three Bluffs intercepted gold mineralization across 315 meters of strike, with notable results including 5.73 grams per tonne gold over 3 meters. At the Raven prospect, mineralization was extended 330 meters to the west, with significant gold intercepts. These results suggest potential for further expansion of known gold zones, which Fury plans to evaluate for future exploration.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FURY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FURY is a Underperform.

Fury Gold Mines faces significant financial challenges, with no revenue generation and ongoing cash burn, leading to a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates a lack of momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. The recent acquisition of Quebec Precious Metals is a strategic move that could enhance future growth, but uncertainties remain regarding its impact.

More about Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration company with a strong financial position, operating in two prolific mining regions across Canada. The company holds a significant share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp and is led by a management team with a proven track record in financing and advancing exploration assets. Fury is dedicated to growing its gold platform through project evaluation and exploration excellence, while maintaining high standards in corporate governance, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

YTD Price Performance: 40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 219,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$141.1M

