Funding Circle Releases 2024 Annual Report and Announces 2025 AGM

Funding Circle Holdings plc has published its 2024 Annual Report and announced the 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 15, 2025, in London. The release of these documents, including the AGM Notice and Proxy Form, ensures transparency and allows shareholders to prepare for upcoming decisions, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and shareholder engagement.

Funding Circle Holdings plc is the UK’s leading SME finance platform, established in 2010. It has facilitated over £14.6 billion in credit to more than 110,000 businesses in the UK. The company offers a superior customer experience through a combination of technology, data, and personal interaction, helping small and medium-sized enterprises access necessary funding. For institutional investors, it provides access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns in an underserved market.

