Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased and cancelled 124,744 of its own ordinary shares from Investec Bank plc, with an average price of 143.8586 pence per share. This buyback reduces the company’s issued share capital to 333,723,836 ordinary shares, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under FCA regulations.

