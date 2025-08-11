Funding Circle Executes Share Buy-Back to Reduce Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Funding Circle Holdings ( (GB:FCH) ) is now available.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a buy-back of 51,222 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its previously announced share repurchase program. The cancellation of these shares will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 309,536,797 ordinary shares, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and shareholding notifications under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FCH) stock is a Buy with a £1.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funding Circle Holdings stock, see the GB:FCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FCH is a Neutral.

Funding Circle Holdings Limited’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive corporate events, particularly the share buyback program. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and financial performance is mixed with concerns over cash flow and leverage. The absence of earnings call data limits insights into future guidance and sentiment.

More about Funding Circle Holdings

Funding Circle Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company leverages technology to facilitate lending and aims to support business growth by offering accessible financing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 549,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £422.4M

