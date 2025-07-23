Funding Circle Executes Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Funding Circle Holdings ( (GB:FCH) ).

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a buy-back of its own shares, purchasing 59,245 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 140.9090 pence per share. This move is part of a previously announced buy-back program, and the company intends to cancel the repurchased shares, reducing its total share capital to 310,326,086 ordinary shares. This action may impact shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FCH) stock is a Buy with a £1.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funding Circle Holdings stock, see the GB:FCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FCH is a Neutral.

Funding Circle shows strong technical momentum and positive corporate actions, such as share buybacks and governance changes, which bolster its stock score. However, the high P/E ratio and financial performance challenges, including volatile revenue and negative cash flows, weigh on the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FCH stock, click here.

More about Funding Circle Holdings

Funding Circle Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company facilitates peer-to-peer lending by connecting investors with businesses seeking capital, thereby supporting the growth and development of SMEs.

Average Trading Volume: 517,809

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £418.8M

For detailed information about FCH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue