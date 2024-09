Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has recently completed a share buyback, purchasing 105,780 ordinary shares for cancellation, at prices ranging from 118.50p to 123.00p per share. The company’s share capital will be reduced accordingly, which could potentially affect shareholders’ notification obligations under the FCA’s rules.

