Funai Soken Holdings Restructures to Enhance HR Solutions

Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated ( (JP:9757) ) just unveiled an update.

Funai Soken Holdings Inc. announced a strategic restructuring involving the absorption of human capital consulting functions from its subsidiary, Funai Consulting, into another subsidiary, HR Force, which will be renamed Funai Soken Human Capital Consulting Inc. This move is designed to enhance the company’s ability to offer a full spectrum of specialized HR solutions, thereby strengthening its business operations and expanding its market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9757) stock is a Hold with a Yen2678.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated stock, see the JP:9757 Stock Forecast page.

More about Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated

Funai Soken Holdings Inc. operates in the management consulting industry, offering services primarily focused on human capital management and HR solutions. The company aims to provide comprehensive support for businesses facing challenges related to labor shortages, diverse work styles, and human capital management.

Average Trading Volume: 93,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen117.1B

