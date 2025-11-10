Funai Soken Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Lower Net Income

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated ( (JP:9757) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Funai Soken Holdings reported a 10.3% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, although net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 36.1% compared to the previous year. Despite the decline in net income, the company maintains a strong equity ratio of 72.7%, indicating robust financial health. The company forecasts a full-year net income increase of 10.1%, suggesting confidence in its future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9757) stock is a Hold with a Yen2678.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated stock, see the JP:9757 Stock Forecast page.

Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated operates within the consulting industry, providing management consulting services primarily in Japan. The company focuses on offering strategic advice and solutions to enhance business operations and efficiency for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 93,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen117.1B

