Funai Soken Holdings Expands Supply Chain Consulting Services

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated ( (JP:9757) ) has shared an update.

Funai Soken Holdings Inc. has announced a change in the trade name of its subsidiary from Funai Soken Logistics Inc. to Funai Soken Supply Chain Consulting Inc. This change reflects the company’s strategic shift to expand its consulting services beyond logistics to cover the entire supply chain, addressing the growing need for supply chain restructuring and supporting clients in overcoming business challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9757) stock is a Hold with a Yen2678.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated stock, see the JP:9757 Stock Forecast page.

More about Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated

Funai Soken Holdings Inc. operates in the logistics industry, providing consulting services that encompass the entire supply chain. The company focuses on offering solutions from procurement through production to sales, aiming to help clients achieve sustainable growth in a complex business environment.

Average Trading Volume: 93,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen117.1B

See more data about 9757 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue