Funai Soken Holdings Announces Share Split and Buyback Amendment

An update from Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated ( (JP:9757) ) is now available.

Funai Soken Holdings Inc., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has announced a share split to enhance investment accessibility and increase share liquidity. The split will double the number of shares, effective January 1, 2026, and will not alter the company’s capital. Additionally, the shareholder rewards program will be expanded, and the maximum number of shares to be acquired in their share buyback plan has been adjusted to reflect the split.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9757) stock is a Hold with a Yen2678.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated stock, see the JP:9757 Stock Forecast page.

More about Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated

Average Trading Volume: 93,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen117.1B

Learn more about 9757 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

