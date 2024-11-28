Fulum Group Reports Revenue Decline and Losses

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1443) has released an update.

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd. reported a 4.4% decline in revenue to HK$854.1 million for the six months ending September 2024, alongside a loss of HK$40.6 million compared to a profit last year. The company’s gross profit margin slightly dipped to 71.7%, and no interim dividend will be declared. Investors may find this downturn concerning as it highlights financial challenges faced by the company.

