Fulum Group Holdings Limited has declared a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.003 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, with payment scheduled for October 21, 2024. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by October 4 to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid based on the record date of October 8.

