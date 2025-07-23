Fulton Financial Appoints New Chief Operations Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Fulton Financial ( (FULT) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, Fulton Bank announced the appointment of Kevin C. Gremer as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operations and Technology Officer, effective August 25, 2025. Gremer, who brings over 27 years of financial services leadership experience, will lead a team of IT and operations professionals to enhance the bank’s digital customer experience. This strategic appointment is expected to bolster Fulton’s operational and technological capabilities, potentially strengthening its market position and benefiting stakeholders through improved service delivery.

The most recent analyst rating on (FULT) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fulton Financial stock, see the FULT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FULT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FULT is a Outperform.

Fulton Financial’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, positive technical indicators, and a favorable valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives and governance support a promising outlook, despite some challenges in deposit levels and cash flow.

To see Spark’s full report on FULT stock, click here.

More about Fulton Financial

Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a leading community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company with over $32 billion in assets, Fulton Bank operates more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The bank offers a wide range of products and services and is committed to building strong customer relationships and supporting community development through its Fulton Forward® initiative.

Average Trading Volume: 1,338,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.52B

For a thorough assessment of FULT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue