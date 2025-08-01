Fulton Financial Announces President’s Upcoming Retirement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Fulton Financial ( (FULT) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, Fulton Financial Corporation announced the upcoming retirement of its President, Angela M. Snyder, effective December 31, 2025. Snyder, who has been a significant leader at Fulton, is praised for her contributions to the company’s growth and stability. Her departure marks the end of an era, but she leaves with confidence in the company’s future, highlighting its strong leadership and clear vision. This transition is expected to have a lasting impact on the company and its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (FULT) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on FULT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FULT is a Outperform.

Fulton Financial’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths. Positive earnings call insights and strategic corporate events further enhance its position. However, technical analysis indicates some caution with neutral momentum.



More about Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company with assets totaling $32 billion. It employs over 3,300 individuals and operates more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, N.A.

Average Trading Volume: 1,348,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.26B

See more data about FULT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

