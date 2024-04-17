Fuller’s Continues Share Buyback, Treasury Grows

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has actively executed its share buyback program by purchasing 20,000 ‘A’ ordinary shares at a price of 618p per share, which will be held in Treasury. Following this transaction, the total number of voting rights in Fuller’s is now 36,938,503. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s share capital, as announced previously on March 22, 2024.

For further insights into GB:FSTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.