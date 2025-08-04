Fuller, Smith & Turner Updates on Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ).

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC announced its total voting rights and treasury shares as of July 31, 2025. The company’s issued share capital includes various classes of ordinary shares, with a total of 32,847,270 voting rights available for shareholders. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Buy with a £12.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Outperform.

Fuller Smith & Turner’s strong technical analysis and positive corporate events are the primary contributors to the high score. Financial performance is solid, though improvements in cash flow and return on equity would be beneficial. The stock is attractively valued with a good dividend yield.



More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a company operating in the hospitality industry, primarily known for its pubs, hotels, and brewing operations. The company focuses on providing quality food and beverages, along with comfortable accommodations, catering to a diverse market of consumers seeking leisure and dining experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 36,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £324.5M



