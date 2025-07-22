Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC Passes All Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC successfully concluded its 2025 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions being passed. Key decisions included the approval of the annual report, declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of several directors. The meeting also saw the adoption of new share option plans and authorization for directors to allot new shares. These resolutions are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and financial strategies, potentially enhancing shareholder value and supporting future growth.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on brewing and running pubs, hotels, and inns. The company is known for its high-quality beers and premium hospitality services, catering to a diverse market in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 36,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £304.7M

