Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC Executes Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) has issued an announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 12,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of 593.5 pence and will be held in Treasury, affecting the company’s total voting rights and potentially impacting shareholder calculations under regulatory rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Buy with a £12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuller Smith & Turner stock, see the GB:FSTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Outperform.

Fuller Smith & Turner receives a solid score of 73.9, driven by strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and cash flow management. The company is benefiting from positive technical indicators, although caution is advised as the stock approaches overbought levels. The valuation remains fair with a decent dividend yield. Corporate actions, such as share buybacks, highlight management’s confidence and are expected to enhance shareholder value. Overall, the company is well-positioned for growth but should focus on improving net profit margins.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on brewing and running pubs, hotels, and inns across the UK. The company is known for its premium beers and a wide range of hospitality services.

Average Trading Volume: 38,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £336.5M

