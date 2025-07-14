Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) just unveiled an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 8,000 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in Treasury, impacting the company’s share capital and voting rights, which is significant for shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Buy with a £12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuller Smith & Turner stock, see the GB:FSTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Outperform.

Fuller Smith & Turner achieves a solid overall score driven by robust financial performance and strategic share buybacks that enhance shareholder value. The valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and a strong dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest short-term bearish momentum, which could pose a risk.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FSTA stock, click here.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a company that operates in the hospitality industry, primarily known for its pubs, hotels, and brewing operations. The company focuses on providing high-quality food, drink, and accommodation services across its establishments in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 35,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £309.2M

Find detailed analytics on FSTA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue