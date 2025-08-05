Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ).

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 15,000 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares at an average price of 594.96 pence per share. This move is part of a previously announced buyback program, and the repurchased shares will be held in Treasury, impacting the company’s share capital and voting rights structure.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Outperform.

Fuller Smith & Turner’s strong technical analysis and positive corporate events are the primary contributors to the high score. Financial performance is solid, though improvements in cash flow and return on equity would be beneficial. The stock is attractively valued with a good dividend yield.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on brewing and running pubs, hotels, and inns across the UK. The company is known for its traditional ales and premium beers, catering to a broad market of consumers seeking quality beverages and dining experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 36,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £324.5M

