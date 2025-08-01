Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC announced the repurchase of 5,004 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction is intended to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury, affecting the company’s total listed voting rights, which now stand at 32,842,266. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Outperform.

Fuller Smith & Turner’s strong technical analysis and positive corporate events are the primary contributors to the high score. Financial performance is solid, though improvements in cash flow and return on equity would be beneficial. The stock is attractively valued with a good dividend yield.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on brewing and running pubs, hotels, and inns across the UK. The company is known for its high-quality beer production and a strong presence in the British pub market.

Average Trading Volume: 36,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £322.4M

