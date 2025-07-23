Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) has shared an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 2,694 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares at an average price of 589.5917 pence per share. This transaction is part of a previously announced buyback program, and the repurchased shares will be held in Treasury, impacting the company’s share capital and voting rights structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Buy with a £12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuller Smith & Turner stock, see the GB:FSTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Outperform.

Fuller Smith & Turner scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions. The stock’s attractive valuation and high dividend yield further enhance its appeal. Technical indicators suggest some caution with market momentum, but overall, the company is well-positioned for growth and shareholder returns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FSTA stock, click here.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a company operating in the hospitality and brewing industry, primarily known for its pubs, hotels, and premium beer offerings. The company focuses on providing high-quality hospitality experiences and products in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 36,907

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £321.1M

For an in-depth examination of FSTA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue