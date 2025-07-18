Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ).

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 2,934 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares at a price of 558 pence each as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, with the repurchased shares being held in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on brewing and running pubs, hotels, and inns. The company is known for its premium beers and offers a range of services in the leisure and hospitality sector.

Average Trading Volume: 36,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £303.6M

