Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 8,000 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares at an average price of 592.9125 pence per share. This transaction is part of a previously announced buyback program, and the repurchased shares will be held in Treasury. Following this purchase, the company’s total listed voting rights stand at 32,911,702, which may impact shareholder notifications under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Buy with a £12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuller Smith & Turner stock, see the GB:FSTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Outperform.

Fuller Smith & Turner’s overall stock score reflects its robust financial performance and strategic capital management through share buybacks. Valuation metrics are favorable, supporting a positive investment outlook. Technical indicators are stable, suggesting neutral market momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FSTA stock, click here.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a company operating in the brewing and hospitality industry, primarily focusing on the production of beer and management of pubs and hotels. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and engages in activities such as share buyback programs to manage its capital structure.

Average Trading Volume: 35,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £318.1M

Learn more about FSTA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue