Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, a UK-based pub and hotel company, has announced the buyback of 10,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 748 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. These shares will be held in Treasury, and following this transaction, the total number of voting rights in the company has been updated for shareholders’ reference. The repurchase reflects the company’s effort to manage its capital effectively and signals confidence in its own operations.

