Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Capital with Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at a uniform price of 744 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, affecting the total number of listed voting rights, which now stands at 35,637,690. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially impacting shareholder value.

