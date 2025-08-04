Full Truck Alliance Adjusts Freight Brokerage Service Fees Amid Strategic Shift

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Full Truck Alliance ( (YMM) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 1, 2025, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. announced changes to its freight brokerage service, specifically increasing the service fee rate to reduce dependency on government grants. This decision is expected to lead to a significant decline in transaction volume and revenue from the freight brokerage service by the quarter ending September 30, 2025, potentially impacting the company’s profitability. These changes reflect the company’s strategic shift to ensure sustainability and address uncertainties, which may affect stakeholders, particularly shippers, due to increased costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (YMM) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Full Truck Alliance stock, see the YMM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on YMM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YMM is a Outperform.

Full Truck Alliance’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are major contributors to its stock score. However, bearish technical indicators and average valuation metrics suggest caution. The lack of recent cash flow data also adds some uncertainty.

More about Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is a leading digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers, facilitating shipments across various distances, cargo weights, and types. The company offers a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage, and transaction services, along with value-added services for shippers and truckers. With a mission to enhance logistics competitiveness, Full Truck Alliance aims to revolutionize logistics through technology, improve efficiency across the value chain, and reduce its carbon footprint.

Average Trading Volume: 7,824,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.15B

