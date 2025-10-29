Full Circle Lithium Expands into Logistics Sector with FCL-X™ Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Full Circle Lithium Corp ( (TSE:FCLI) ) has provided an announcement.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. has made a significant entry into the transportation and logistics sector by completing its initial sale of FCL-X™ fire extinguishers to a leading North American logistics customer. This sale marks a strategic milestone as the company expands into a high-growth industry vertical, addressing the increasing importance of lithium-ion battery fire safety amid rapid electrification and automation. The initial deployment at one logistics hub opens the potential for further expansion to 59 additional sites across the U.S., highlighting the growing demand for effective fire suppression solutions in environments integrating electric vehicles and automated systems.

More about Full Circle Lithium Corp

Full Circle Lithium Corp. is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in sustainable lithium products, particularly focusing on battery safety. The company is known for its flagship product, FCL-X™, a non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed to address lithium-ion battery fires.

Average Trading Volume: 186,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$34.93M

See more insights into FCLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue