Fukuyama Transporting Co. to Record Extraordinary Income from Securities Sale

Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9075) ) has shared an update.

Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. announced the sale of part of its investment securities, expecting to record an extraordinary income of approximately 10 billion yen. This move aligns with their 6th Medium-Term Management Plan aimed at reducing cross-shareholdings and focusing on capital efficiency, with no expected changes to their earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

More about Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd.

Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. operates in the transportation industry, focusing on providing logistics and transport services. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is committed to enhancing capital efficiency as part of its strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 74,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen154B

