Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. Reports Increased Sales Amid Profit Decline

The latest update is out from Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9075) ).

Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. reported a 4.6% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, despite a decline in profits compared to the previous year. The company has incorporated Renown Transport Co., Ltd. into its operations, indicating strategic expansion efforts. The financial results highlight a challenging period with a decrease in operating and ordinary profits, but the company remains optimistic about future growth, as reflected in their forecasted earnings and dividend plans.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9075) stock is a Buy with a Yen4343.00 price target.

More about Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd.

Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics and transportation industry, providing comprehensive transport and delivery services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on enhancing its market presence through strategic operations and financial management.

Average Trading Volume: 74,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen154B

