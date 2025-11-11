Fukuyama Transporting Announces Increased Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9075) ) has shared an announcement.

Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of ¥38 per share, maintaining its commitment to shareholder returns. This decision aligns with its policy of ensuring stable dividends and is part of its 6th Medium-Term Management Plan. The annual dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, is projected to be ¥76 per share, marking an increase from the previous year.

More about Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd.

Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. operates in the transportation industry, focusing on logistics and delivery services. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Hiroyuki Kumano.

Average Trading Volume: 74,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen154B

