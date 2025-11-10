Fukuoka Financial Group Releases Capital Structure Information for H1 FY2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fukuoka Financial Group ( (JP:8354) ) has issued an update.

Fukuoka Financial Group has announced its Capital Structure Information for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The release provides detailed figures on the company’s core capital, reserves, and other financial metrics, reflecting its financial health and strategic positioning in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8354) stock is a Hold with a Yen4568.00 price target.

More about Fukuoka Financial Group

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking and financial services. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and FSE, with its head office located in Fukuoka, Japan.

YTD Price Performance: 17.12%

Average Trading Volume: 817,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen856.1B

