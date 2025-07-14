Fujitec Implements Long-Term Restricted Stock Plan to Align Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fujitec Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6406) ) has issued an update.

Fujitec Co., Ltd. has announced the disposal of 4,471 treasury shares as part of a restricted stock compensation plan aimed at incentivizing directors and executive officers to enhance corporate value and align with shareholder interests. The plan, approved in 2021, involves a long-term transfer restriction period of 40 years, ensuring that eligible directors and officers maintain a vested interest in the company’s performance over the long term.

Fujitec Co., Ltd. operates in the elevator and escalator industry, focusing on the design, manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. The company aims to enhance corporate value and align the interests of its directors and shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 136,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen454.6B

