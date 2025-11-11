Fujikon Industrial Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited ( (HK:0927) ).

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on November 26, 2025, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns for shareholders, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0927) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0927 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 110,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$289.6M

