Fujibo Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth and Revised Dividend Forecast

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:3104) ) has issued an announcement.

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 7% and operating profit increasing by 26% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its cash dividend forecast, reflecting a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, which indicates strong financial health and potential for future growth.

More about Fujibo Holdings, Inc.

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating under the securities code 3104. The company is involved in various industries, focusing on the production and distribution of specialized products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 33,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen76.66B

