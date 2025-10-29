Fuji Oil’s Parent Company Changes Following Successful Tender Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Fuji Oil Company. Limited ( (JP:5017) ).

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. announced the successful completion of a tender offer for its common shares by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., resulting in a change of its parent company. This strategic move will see Idemitsu Kosan, which already had a significant stake in Fuji Oil, become its parent company, potentially impacting Fuji Oil’s market positioning and stakeholder relationships.

More about Fuji Oil Company. Limited

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. operates within the oil industry, focusing on the production and distribution of oil products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its involvement in the fuel oil business.

Average Trading Volume: 932,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.91B

