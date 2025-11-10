Fuji Oil Reports Financial Decline and Dividend Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Fuji Oil Company. Limited ( (JP:5017) ) has provided an update.
Fuji Oil Company reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 58.8% compared to the previous year. The company has also announced that it will not issue dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to a tender offer by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., impacting shareholder returns.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5017) stock is a Hold with a Yen480.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuji Oil Company. Limited stock, see the JP:5017 Stock Forecast page.
More about Fuji Oil Company. Limited
Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the oil industry. It focuses on the production and sale of oil-related products, serving various market segments.
YTD Price Performance: 62.95%
Average Trading Volume: 940,965
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen36.68B
For detailed information about 5017 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.