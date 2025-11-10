Fuji Oil Reports Financial Decline and Dividend Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Fuji Oil Company. Limited ( (JP:5017) ) has provided an update.

Fuji Oil Company reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 58.8% compared to the previous year. The company has also announced that it will not issue dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to a tender offer by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., impacting shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5017) stock is a Hold with a Yen480.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuji Oil Company. Limited stock, see the JP:5017 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fuji Oil Company. Limited

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the oil industry. It focuses on the production and sale of oil-related products, serving various market segments.

YTD Price Performance: 62.95%

Average Trading Volume: 940,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.68B

For detailed information about 5017 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue