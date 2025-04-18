Fuji Oil Receives Shareholder Proposal for Article Amendments

Fuji Oil Company. Limited ( (JP:5017) ) has provided an update.

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. has received a shareholder proposal for amending its Articles of Incorporation, which will be discussed at the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2025. The company’s Board of Directors will announce their opinion on this proposal once it is determined, potentially impacting corporate governance and shareholder relations.

More about Fuji Oil Company. Limited

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. operates in the oil industry, focusing on the production and distribution of oil products. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, indicating its significant presence in the financial market.

YTD Price Performance: -9.94%

Average Trading Volume: 474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €121.4M

For a thorough assessment of 5017 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue