Fuji Oil Holdings Reports Robust Financial Growth for Q2 FY2025

The latest update is out from Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2607) ).

Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc. reported significant financial growth for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 18.9% year-on-year. The company also saw substantial rises in business profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a strong market position and positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2607) stock is a Hold with a Yen3255.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:2607 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc.

Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc. operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of oils, fats, and other food ingredients. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approach to food technology and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 310,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen274.9B

For detailed information about 2607 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

