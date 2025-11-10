Fuji Oil Announces Treasury Share Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Fuji Oil Company. Limited ( (JP:5017) ) is now available.

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. announced its decision to cancel 788,475 treasury shares, representing 1.01% of its total issued shares, contingent upon shareholder approval of a related share consolidation proposal. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5017) stock is a Hold with a Yen480.00 price target.

More about Fuji Oil Company. Limited

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the production and distribution of oil and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 62.95%

Average Trading Volume: 940,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.68B

