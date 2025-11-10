Fuji Media Holdings Updates Reform Action Plan with New Targets and Initiatives

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ) has provided an announcement.
Fuji Media Holdings has updated its ‘Reform Action Plan’ to specify timelines and profit targets for achieving an ROE of 8% by fiscal year 2033. The plan includes enhancing profitability in its Media & Content segment and reorganizing its Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment for capital efficiency. The company plans significant growth investments and share buybacks, aiming to improve shareholder returns and set a foundation for future growth.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4676) stock is a Hold with a Yen3229.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuji Media Holdings stock, see the JP:4676 Stock Forecast page.
More about Fuji Media Holdings
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. operates primarily in the media and content industry, offering broadcasting and media services. The company also has a significant presence in urban development, hotels, and resorts, focusing on leveraging intellectual property and optimizing its business portfolio.
YTD Price Performance: 99.00%
Average Trading Volume: 810,936
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen753.1B
