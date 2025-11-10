Fuji Media Holdings Updates Reform Action Plan with New Targets and Initiatives

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ) has provided an announcement.

Fuji Media Holdings has updated its ‘Reform Action Plan’ to specify timelines and profit targets for achieving an ROE of 8% by fiscal year 2033. The plan includes enhancing profitability in its Media & Content segment and reorganizing its Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment for capital efficiency. The company plans significant growth investments and share buybacks, aiming to improve shareholder returns and set a foundation for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4676) stock is a Hold with a Yen3229.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuji Media Holdings stock, see the JP:4676 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fuji Media Holdings

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. operates primarily in the media and content industry, offering broadcasting and media services. The company also has a significant presence in urban development, hotels, and resorts, focusing on leveraging intellectual property and optimizing its business portfolio.

YTD Price Performance: 99.00%

Average Trading Volume: 810,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen753.1B

Find detailed analytics on 4676 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue