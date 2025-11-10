Fuji Media Holdings Revises Earnings Forecast Amid Advertising Revenue Recovery

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ) just unveiled an update.
Fuji Media Holdings has revised its full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, citing a recovery in terrestrial TV advertising revenue and improved profitability through cost control measures. Despite an initial operating loss due to a decline in advertising revenue, the company now expects its consolidated operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent to exceed previous forecasts, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4676) stock is a Hold with a Yen3229.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuji Media Holdings stock, see the JP:4676 Stock Forecast page.
More about Fuji Media Holdings
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. operates in the media and content industry, focusing on television broadcasting and related services. The company is a prominent player in the Japanese market, with Fuji Television Network, Inc. as a key subsidiary responsible for terrestrial TV advertising.
YTD Price Performance: 99.00%
Average Trading Volume: 810,936
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen753.1B
