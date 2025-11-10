Fuji Media Holdings Revises Earnings Forecast Amid Advertising Revenue Recovery

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ) just unveiled an update.

Fuji Media Holdings has revised its full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, citing a recovery in terrestrial TV advertising revenue and improved profitability through cost control measures. Despite an initial operating loss due to a decline in advertising revenue, the company now expects its consolidated operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent to exceed previous forecasts, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4676) stock is a Hold with a Yen3229.00 price target.

More about Fuji Media Holdings

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. operates in the media and content industry, focusing on television broadcasting and related services. The company is a prominent player in the Japanese market, with Fuji Television Network, Inc. as a key subsidiary responsible for terrestrial TV advertising.

YTD Price Performance: 99.00%

Average Trading Volume: 810,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen753.1B

