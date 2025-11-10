Fuji Media Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ) has provided an update.

Fuji Media Holdings reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales by 7.2% compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in operating and ordinary profits, the company saw an increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 35.8%, reflecting a strategic focus on profitability amidst challenging market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4676) stock is a Hold with a Yen3229.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuji Media Holdings stock, see the JP:4676 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fuji Media Holdings

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the media industry. The company focuses on various media-related services and products, with a market presence indicated by its stock exchange listing and securities code 4676.

YTD Price Performance: 99.00%

Average Trading Volume: 810,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen753.1B

