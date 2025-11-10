Fuji Media Holdings Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ) just unveiled an update.

Fuji Media Holdings has announced a stock repurchase plan as part of its ‘Reform Action Plan’ to improve capital efficiency and enhance corporate and shareholder value. The company plans to buy back up to 20 million shares, representing 9.50% of its outstanding shares, with a maximum purchase price of JPY 50 billion, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange over the next year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4676) stock is a Hold with a Yen3229.00 price target.

More about Fuji Media Holdings

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. operates in the broadcasting industry, providing a range of media services and content. It is a certified broadcasting holding company under the Broadcasting Act, with a focus on enhancing human rights awareness, compliance, and governance.

YTD Price Performance: 99.00%

Average Trading Volume: 810,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen753.1B

