Fuji Media Holdings Announces Governance Reforms to Enhance Human Rights and Compliance

Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ) has provided an update.

Fuji Media Holdings has announced a comprehensive governance reform to address human rights and compliance issues within its group companies. The reform includes establishing a Nomination & Remuneration Committee, introducing executive retirement age and term limits, and ensuring diversity on the Board of Directors. These measures aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and diversity, while also strengthening human rights awareness and compliance across the organization. The company plans to monitor progress and link executive compensation to the achievement of these reforms, signaling a commitment to cultural and operational transformation.

More about Fuji Media Holdings

Fuji Media Holdings operates in the media industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting and related services. The company is known for its flagship network, Fuji Television, and is involved in various media and entertainment ventures.

YTD Price Performance: 62.97%

Average Trading Volume: 3,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.65B

