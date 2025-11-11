Fuji Co., Ltd. to Record Extraordinary Income from Share Sale

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fuji Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8278) ) has provided an update.

Fuji Co., Ltd. announced the sale of its shares in AEON Kyushu Co., Ltd., participating in a secondary offering as a selling shareholder. This transaction is expected to result in an extraordinary income of 1,273 million yen, impacting the company’s consolidated financial results positively for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026.

More about Fuji Co., Ltd.

Fuji Co., Ltd. operates in the investment and securities industry, focusing on the management and sale of investment securities.

Average Trading Volume: 120,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen171.3B

