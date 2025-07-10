Fuji Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance with Significant Profit Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Fuji Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8278) ).

Fuji Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the three months ended May 31, 2025, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 977.1% compared to the previous year. The company’s operating revenues grew by 2.7%, and it maintained a stable capital adequacy ratio, indicating a strong financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, suggests continued growth, with expected increases in operating profit and ordinary profit, reflecting the company’s robust operational strategies and market positioning.

Fuji Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the retail industry. It focuses on providing a range of consumer goods and services, with a market emphasis on delivering value to its customers.

