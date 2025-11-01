Fu Yu Corporation CEO Terminated for Misconduct

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fu Yu Corporation Limited ( (SG:F13) ) has shared an update.

Fu Yu Corporation Limited has announced the termination of its Group CEO, Mr. Seow Jun Hao David, effective from October 31, 2025, due to gross default and misconduct. This decision follows an internal audit and review initiated by the Independent Directors after shareholder concerns about the company’s financial performance and executive remuneration. The termination underscores the company’s commitment to corporate governance and accountability, though further details are withheld pending ongoing investigations.

Average Trading Volume: 989,904

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$80.01M

